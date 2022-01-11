Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.76 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Saul Centers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.77. Saul Centers reported earnings per share of $0.71 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Saul Centers will report full year earnings of $3.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.07. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.21. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Saul Centers.

BFS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Saul Centers from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Saul Centers from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of Saul Centers stock opened at $53.94 on Tuesday. Saul Centers has a 1 year low of $29.65 and a 1 year high of $55.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 36.95 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. This is a positive change from Saul Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 150.68%.

In other Saul Centers news, Director James Page Lansdale sold 832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total value of $44,112.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John F. Collich sold 2,541 shares of Saul Centers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total value of $130,556.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,704 shares of company stock worth $1,183,859. 51.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Saul Centers during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saul Centers in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Saul Centers by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Saul Centers by 93,440.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 4,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.66% of the company’s stock.

Saul Centers, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages inthe ownership, management, and development of income producing properties. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties business segments. The Shopping Centers segment consists community and neighborhood shopping centers which are anchored by supermarkets, discount department stores, and drug stores.

