Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $60.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SAUL CENTERS, INC. is a real estate investment trust which is engaged in the management and development of the shopping center business of the Saul Organization. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on Saul Centers from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James raised their price target on Saul Centers from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

BFS opened at $53.94 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.70. Saul Centers has a 1 year low of $29.65 and a 1 year high of $55.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 36.95 and a beta of 1.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from Saul Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 150.68%.

In related news, CAO Joel Albert Friedman sold 10,000 shares of Saul Centers stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.45, for a total transaction of $524,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James Page Lansdale sold 2,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $102,153.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,704 shares of company stock valued at $1,183,859. Corporate insiders own 51.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BFS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Saul Centers by 15.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,132,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,942,000 after acquiring an additional 284,208 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Saul Centers by 103.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 130,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,947,000 after acquiring an additional 66,632 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA acquired a new position in Saul Centers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,236,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Saul Centers by 2.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,431,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,086,000 after acquiring an additional 30,221 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Saul Centers by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,023,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,987,000 after acquiring an additional 27,596 shares during the period. 45.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Saul Centers

Saul Centers, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages inthe ownership, management, and development of income producing properties. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties business segments. The Shopping Centers segment consists community and neighborhood shopping centers which are anchored by supermarkets, discount department stores, and drug stores.

