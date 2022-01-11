Savaria (OTCMKTS:SISXF) Shares Down 1.1%

Savaria Co. (OTCMKTS:SISXF) shares dropped 1.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.21 and last traded at $14.21. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.37.

SISXF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Savaria from C$25.00 to C$25.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Savaria from C$23.50 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Savaria presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.80.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.95.

Savaria Corp. engages in the provision of accessibility solutions for the physically challenged individuals. Its products include home and commercial elevators; wheelchair lifts; stairlifts; and Others. It operates through the following segments: Accessibility, Patient Handling, and Adapted Vehicles.

