Sawtooth Solutions LLC Has $7.62 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR) by 18.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 172,436 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,462 shares during the quarter. SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF comprises about 1.2% of Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF were worth $7,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 30.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 58,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after buying an additional 13,556 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF in the third quarter valued at about $733,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 25.0% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after buying an additional 15,731 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 33.0% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 16,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 4,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 28,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XLSR opened at $46.48 on Tuesday. SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF has a 1-year low of $38.83 and a 1-year high of $48.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.02.

