Scala Market Capitalization Tops $1.25 Million (XLA)

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 11th. One Scala coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Scala has a market capitalization of $1.25 million and approximately $3,204.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Scala has traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002353 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.65 or 0.00060352 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.25 or 0.00080573 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,211.77 or 0.07556166 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,518.25 or 1.00030376 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.79 or 0.00067729 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003105 BTC.

Scala’s total supply is 14,002,198,968 coins and its circulating supply is 10,202,198,968 coins. Scala’s official Twitter account is @scalahq . The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Scala’s official message board is medium.com/scala-network . Scala’s official website is scalaproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.) “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scala should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Scala using one of the exchanges listed above.

