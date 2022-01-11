Scotiabank Cuts Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Price Target to C$11.75

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$14.25 to C$11.75 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on EQX. Desjardins decreased their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$12.75 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$12.25 to C$12.50 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Equinox Gold in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.78.

NYSEAMERICAN EQX traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $6.73. 91,569 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,533,025. Equinox Gold has a fifty-two week low of $5.90 and a fifty-two week high of $10.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.10.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). Equinox Gold had a net margin of 48.26% and a return on equity of 2.10%. The firm had revenue of $245.13 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Equinox Gold will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 102.0% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 11,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 5,580 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinox Gold in the third quarter valued at $79,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinox Gold in the third quarter valued at $83,000. Advisor Resource Council increased its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 20,355.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 12,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 12,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 42.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 4,504 shares in the last quarter. 27.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. Its projects include mesquite gold mine, aurizona gold mine, castle mountain, and copper projects. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

