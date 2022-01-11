Scotiabank Lowers Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) Price Target to C$12.00

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) had its target price reduced by analysts at Scotiabank from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.70% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on LUG. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$14.00 price target on shares of Lundin Gold in a report on Tuesday. Desjardins decreased their target price on Lundin Gold from C$13.75 to C$11.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Lundin Gold from C$15.00 to C$13.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. CIBC decreased their target price on Lundin Gold from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on Lundin Gold to C$13.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lundin Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$13.53.

LUG stock traded up C$0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$9.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,318. The company has a market cap of C$2.28 billion and a PE ratio of 9.45. Lundin Gold has a 12 month low of C$8.90 and a 12 month high of C$12.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$10.42 and its 200-day moving average is C$10.60.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$240.19 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Lundin Gold will post 0.9700001 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lundin Gold

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 29 metallic mineral concessions and three materials concessions covering an area of approximately 64,609 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

