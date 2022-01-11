Scrypta (LYRA) Trading 0.2% Higher Over Last Week

Scrypta (CURRENCY:LYRA) traded up 13.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 11th. Over the last week, Scrypta has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. Scrypta has a total market capitalization of $179,256.73 and approximately $18.00 worth of Scrypta was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Scrypta coin can currently be bought for about $0.0094 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001020 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.31 or 0.00033661 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000210 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000689 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000053 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Scrypta Profile

Scrypta is a coin. Scrypta’s total supply is 21,969,436 coins and its circulating supply is 19,169,436 coins. Scrypta’s official Twitter account is @scryptachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Scrypta’s official message board is medium.com/@scryptachain . Scrypta’s official website is scryptachain.org/en/homepage

According to CryptoCompare, “Scrypta Blockchain is a digital infrastructure decentralized and permissionless developed for the creation of complete architectures at the service of unlimited projects and use cases. Scrypta embraces the open-source philosophy: developers can devise autonomously specific applications modeling tools engineered by Scrypta Foundation. “

Buying and Selling Scrypta

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scrypta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scrypta should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Scrypta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

