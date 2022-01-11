Seaport Res Ptn Comments on Chesapeake Energy Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CHK)

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 5th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now forecasts that the company will earn $8.52 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $8.62. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Chesapeake Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.13 EPS.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CHK. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Monday, December 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.00.

NASDAQ:CHK opened at $70.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.73. Chesapeake Energy has a twelve month low of $40.00 and a twelve month high of $71.36.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $890.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.50 million. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 112.46% and a return on equity of 680.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHK. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $286,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 72,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,491,000 after purchasing an additional 4,804 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $439,000.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. This is a positive change from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

Chesapeake Energy announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.