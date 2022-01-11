Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on Humana Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:HUM)

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Humana in a report issued on Friday, January 7th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. France now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $6.26 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $6.33. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Humana’s Q3 2022 earnings at $5.95 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $23.35 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $6.84 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $8.04 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $6.83 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.23 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $25.95 EPS.

HUM has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Humana in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $472.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Humana from $540.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Humana from $494.00 to $528.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Humana from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Humana from $476.00 to $418.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Humana currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $488.84.

Shares of HUM opened at $385.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $49.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $444.92 and a 200 day moving average of $433.62. Humana has a 52-week low of $351.20 and a 52-week high of $475.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $20.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.08 EPS.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Humana by 346.7% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Humana in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in Humana by 32.0% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 99 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Humana in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Sonora Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Humana by 454.5% in the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 91.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 50,006 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.70, for a total transaction of $22,737,728.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Humana’s payout ratio is 13.52%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

