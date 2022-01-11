Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on Laredo Petroleum, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:LPI)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Laredo Petroleum in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 5th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will earn $3.60 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.61. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s Q1 2022 earnings at $7.16 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $6.93 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $6.63 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $6.42 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $27.13 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LPI. Raymond James lowered their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $49.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.60.

Shares of LPI stock opened at $67.29 on Monday. Laredo Petroleum has a twelve month low of $22.62 and a twelve month high of $99.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 4.15.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by ($1.06). The company had revenue of $379.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.71 million. Laredo Petroleum had a negative net margin of 21.33% and a negative return on equity of 2,190.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.02 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 432.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 261 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in Laredo Petroleum during the third quarter worth $45,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Laredo Petroleum during the second quarter worth $91,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Laredo Petroleum during the third quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 43.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Encap Energy Capital Fund Ix, sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $36,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 13,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.60, for a total value of $972,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

