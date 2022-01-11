Secret Market Cap Reaches $883.85 Million (SCRT)

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 11th. In the last seven days, Secret has traded down 15.9% against the dollar. One Secret coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.90 or 0.00013880 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Secret has a market capitalization of $883.85 million and approximately $12.67 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Secret

Secret (SCRT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 190,165,060 coins and its circulating supply is 149,815,729 coins. Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Secret is scrt.network . Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

Secret Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

