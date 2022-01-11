Securian Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,492 Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,143 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in EQT were worth $555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of EQT by 0.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 616,759 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of EQT in the third quarter valued at about $3,635,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in EQT during the third quarter worth about $581,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in EQT by 11.0% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 39,690 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 3,949 shares during the period. Finally, High Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its position in EQT by 74.0% during the third quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 104,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 44,300 shares during the period. 71.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EQT opened at $23.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.09 and its 200-day moving average is $20.24. EQT Co. has a 1-year low of $14.12 and a 1-year high of $23.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.61, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.13.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

EQT announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas producer to repurchase up to 13.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

EQT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of EQT from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of EQT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Truist raised their price target on shares of EQT from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of EQT from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of EQT from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, EQT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.45.

EQT Profile

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

