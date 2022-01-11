Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $479,000 Stake in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Quidel were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Quidel by 6.3% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 216,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,756,000 after buying an additional 12,817 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quidel in the second quarter valued at about $1,888,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Quidel by 16.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Quidel by 17.3% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Quidel by 105.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 5,857 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QDEL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Quidel from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

NASDAQ QDEL opened at $130.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.07. Quidel Co. has a twelve month low of $103.31 and a twelve month high of $265.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 6.39 and a beta of -0.26.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $1.84. The firm had revenue of $509.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.25 million. Quidel had a net margin of 47.20% and a return on equity of 62.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Quidel Co. will post 14.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About Quidel

Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The firm products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

