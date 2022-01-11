Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $488,000 Stock Holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 405 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 15.9% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. 19.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

In related news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total transaction of $1,329,712.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total transaction of $1,432,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,255,915 shares of company stock worth $94,371,057. Insiders own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBKR stock opened at $75.95 on Tuesday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.84 and a 52-week high of $82.83. The stock has a market cap of $31.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.08.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $464.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.15 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 3.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is 11.76%.

Several analysts have recently commented on IBKR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.