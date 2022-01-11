Securian Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 431 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Valvoline by 272.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Valvoline during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Valvoline during the third quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Valvoline during the second quarter worth about $132,000. Institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VVV. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Valvoline from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.89.

Shares of NYSE:VVV opened at $35.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 1.36. Valvoline Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.75 and a twelve month high of $37.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.59.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. Valvoline had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 2,978.72%. The company had revenue of $835.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $849.30 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Valvoline Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.83%.

In related news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 3,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total value of $124,785.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jamal K. Muashsher sold 1,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total transaction of $53,796.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,278 shares of company stock valued at $186,322 over the last 90 days. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Valvoline

Valvoline, Inc engages in producing, marketing and supplying of engine & automotive maintenance products and services. The firm operates through the following segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America and International. The Quick Lubes segment provides services to passenger car and light truck quick lube market through company-owned and independent franchised retail quick lube service center stores and independent express care stores that service vehicles with valvoline products.

