Securian Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,832 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Iridium Communications in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Iridium Communications in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 22.5% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Iridium Communications in the second quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Iridium Communications in the second quarter valued at about $220,000. 94.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IRDM opened at $39.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -444.11 and a beta of 1.10. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.85 and a 52-week high of $54.65.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $162.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.76 million. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 1.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IRDM. Zacks Investment Research cut Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. BWS Financial upgraded Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Iridium Communications from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Iridium Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.40.

Iridium Communications Profile

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

