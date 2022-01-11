Securian Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stake in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 753 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arden Trust Co boosted its stake in MGIC Investment by 3.7% in the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 21,889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in MGIC Investment by 1.7% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 56,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 63,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 14,361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Daniel A. Arrigoni purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.19 per share, with a total value of $70,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MTG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $16.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MGIC Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.64.

Shares of NYSE:MTG opened at $16.31 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.71. MGIC Investment Co. has a one year low of $11.56 and a one year high of $16.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46. The firm had revenue of $294.74 million for the quarter. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 51.30% and a return on equity of 12.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MGIC Investment Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is 18.08%.

About MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

