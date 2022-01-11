Securian Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,634 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 121.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 44.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 609 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 468.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,358 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman David Charles Adams sold 10,488 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.19, for a total transaction of $1,396,896.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,500 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CW. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $134.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of NYSE:CW opened at $137.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 1-year low of $103.55 and a 1-year high of $142.46. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.21.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $620.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.94 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 16.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is currently 12.12%.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture and overhaul of precision components; and provides engineered products & services to the aerospace, defense, power generation and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

