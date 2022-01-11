Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 139 Shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Securian Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Semtech were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Semtech by 81.1% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 78,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,160,000 after purchasing an additional 35,369 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Semtech in the third quarter valued at $236,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Semtech by 9.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Semtech by 198.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 4,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Semtech by 11.1% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 476,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,115,000 after acquiring an additional 47,734 shares in the last quarter. 94.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Semtech from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Semtech from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Semtech from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Semtech from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.45.

SMTC opened at $82.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 50.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.48. Semtech Co. has a twelve month low of $57.97 and a twelve month high of $94.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.90.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $194.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.92 million. Semtech had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 15.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Semtech Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.34, for a total transaction of $903,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Alisair Fulton sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.61, for a total transaction of $102,073.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,841 shares of company stock worth $2,446,786. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

