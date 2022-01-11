Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 288 Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,784 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Teradata were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TDC. FMR LLC raised its stake in Teradata by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,046 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Teradata by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Teradata by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,073 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Teradata by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 9,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Teradata by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CRO Todd Cione sold 47,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total transaction of $2,000,174.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 2,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total value of $132,894.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,107 shares of company stock valued at $2,294,080. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Teradata from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Teradata in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.30.

Shares of Teradata stock opened at $44.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.11. Teradata Co. has a one year low of $23.48 and a one year high of $59.58.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. Teradata had a return on equity of 39.29% and a net margin of 6.16%. The firm had revenue of $460.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Teradata Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradata Profile

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

