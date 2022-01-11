Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 857 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Securian Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,540 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 857 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LPX. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 256.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 459,499 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $11,203,000 after purchasing an additional 330,547 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 124.2% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 27,179 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 15,057 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 13.8% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 43,468 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 5,281 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 63.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 136,452 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $8,227,000 after acquiring an additional 52,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 3.7% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 90,927 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $5,482,000 after acquiring an additional 3,222 shares in the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LPX. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Louisiana-Pacific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.83.

Shares of LPX stock opened at $73.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.83 and a 200-day moving average of $64.20. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a one year low of $37.24 and a one year high of $79.77.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The building manufacturing company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 32.55% and a return on equity of 101.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.10%.

In related news, CEO William Bradley Southern purchased 5,350 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.24 per share, for a total transaction of $359,734.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

