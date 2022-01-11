Securian Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,036 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NYCB. FMR LLC lifted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 8,981 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 41,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 68,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 8,454 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $240,000. 62.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NYCB opened at $13.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.35. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.97. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.28 and a 1-year high of $14.33.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $318.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.15 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 36.25% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 53.13%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.44.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

