Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) will post ($0.12) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Seelos Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.11). Seelos Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.13) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seelos Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.55). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.41). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Seelos Therapeutics.

Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seelos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Seelos Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $2.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Seelos Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.92.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 347.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,341,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148,748 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 328.0% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 3,044,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333,194 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 64.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,800,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879,159 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 191.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,878,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,931 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $3,109,000. 39.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SEEL traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.55. The stock had a trading volume of 49,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,375,667. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.82 and a 200-day moving average of $2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $158.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 2.74. Seelos Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.36 and a 12-month high of $6.60.

Seelos Therapeutics Company Profile

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on development and advancement of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs for the benefit of patients with central nervous system disorders. The firm’s portfolio includes several late-stage clinical assets targeting indications including Acute Suicidal Ideation and Behavior in Major Depressive Disorder �or Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, �amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Sanfilippo syndrome, Parkinson’s disease, other psychiatric and movement disorders plus orphan diseases.

