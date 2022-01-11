Segantii Capital Management Ltd Acquires Shares of 250,000 RXR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RXRA)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in RXR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RXRA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,430,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXRA. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in RXR Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,180,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of RXR Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,657,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RXR Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,631,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RXR Acquisition during the second quarter worth $7,300,000. Finally, Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in RXR Acquisition during the second quarter worth $6,828,000.

RXRA stock remained flat at $$9.73 during midday trading on Tuesday. 26,768 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,417. RXR Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.67 and a 1 year high of $9.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.75.

RXR Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Uniondale, New York.

