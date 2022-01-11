Segantii Capital Management Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd trimmed its position in shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) by 14.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 715,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124,907 shares during the quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd owned 0.08% of KE worth $13,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of KE in the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in KE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in KE by 342.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,748 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of KE by 264.1% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of KE during the second quarter valued at about $205,000.

Get KE alerts:

BEKE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on KE in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut KE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded KE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.91.

BEKE traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.41. The stock had a trading volume of 277,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,398,664. The company has a market cap of $20.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of -1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.22 and a 200 day moving average of $23.17. KE Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.15 and a 1 year high of $78.00.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.28 billion. KE had a return on equity of 2.17% and a net margin of 1.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that KE Holdings Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

KE Company Profile

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

Featured Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE).

Receive News & Ratings for KE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.