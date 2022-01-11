Segantii Capital Management Ltd Invests $17.12 Million in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 140,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $17,123,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in YUM. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 222.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 17,255 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Yum! Brands by 129.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 278 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. 78.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 6,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $843,009.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.01, for a total value of $191,678.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,934 shares of company stock valued at $1,390,135 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands stock traded down $1.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $131.62. The stock had a trading volume of 16,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,078,002. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.18 and a 12 month high of $139.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $130.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.09.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 24.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is presently 38.54%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on YUM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $142.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.42.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

