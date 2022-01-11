Segantii Capital Management Ltd Invests $9.02 Million in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 190,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,023,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Weibo by 27.3% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 62,732 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 13,435 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Weibo by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,787,096 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $132,358,000 after buying an additional 145,067 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Weibo in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,253,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Weibo by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 12,564 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Weibo by 1,006.7% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 26,782 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 24,362 shares during the period. 29.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Weibo from $54.00 to $44.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 20th. HSBC dropped their price objective on Weibo from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Weibo from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Weibo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.58.

WB stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.66. 19,682 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,040,332. Weibo Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.30 and a fifty-two week high of $64.70. The stock has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a current ratio of 4.17.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The information services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $607.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.79 million. Weibo had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Weibo Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Weibo Profile

Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.

