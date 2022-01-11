Segantii Capital Management Ltd Makes New $4.94 Million Investment in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 68,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $4,940,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,846,065 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,929,000 after buying an additional 120,381 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in HDFC Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,596,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in HDFC Bank by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 59,455 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 570,041 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,664,000 after acquiring an additional 143,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 190.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 2,949 shares during the last quarter. 17.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HDB traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.79. The stock had a trading volume of 14,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,735,132. The company has a market cap of $131.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.58 and a 200 day moving average of $71.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1 year low of $61.35 and a 1 year high of $84.70.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 21.24%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

