Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Sensata Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.83 and the lowest is $0.78. Sensata Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.85 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will report full year earnings of $3.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $3.52. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $4.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sensata Technologies.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $951.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.74 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 9.84%. The company’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ST. UBS Group began coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sensata Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sensata Technologies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.56.

In related news, EVP Vineet A. Nargolwala sold 12,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $799,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 45,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total value of $2,571,079.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 166,401 shares of company stock worth $10,183,758. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 61.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 541 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 1.8% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,867 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 7.3% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,916 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 2.3% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 16,031 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 40.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ST traded up $1.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $63.98. 14,386 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,356,675. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.61. The firm has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.36. Sensata Technologies has a 12-month low of $52.30 and a 12-month high of $65.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.98.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

