Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTG) Short Interest Down 18.8% in December

Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTG) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,300 shares, a decrease of 18.8% from the November 30th total of 68,100 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 488,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ SNTG opened at $0.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.60. Sentage has a 52 week low of $0.91 and a 52 week high of $52.00.

About Sentage

Sentage Holdings Inc provides a range of financial services in consumer loan repayment and collection management, loan recommendation, and prepaid payment network services in China. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

