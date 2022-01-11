Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTG) Short Interest Down 18.8% in December

Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTG) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,300 shares, a decrease of 18.8% from the November 30th total of 68,100 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 488,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of NASDAQ SNTG opened at $0.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.60. Sentage has a 52 week low of $0.91 and a 52 week high of $52.00.
About Sentage
