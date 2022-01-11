SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 3,010 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Entegris by 102.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 216,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,678,000 after acquiring an additional 109,441 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Entegris by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Entegris in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Entegris by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Entegris in the 3rd quarter valued at $394,000. Institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Entegris alerts:

In related news, SVP Corey Rucci sold 8,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.89, for a total value of $1,331,906.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.15, for a total value of $274,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,131 shares of company stock worth $7,702,628 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ENTG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Entegris from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Entegris from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Entegris from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Entegris from $151.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Entegris in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $183.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.55.

NASDAQ ENTG opened at $133.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.52 and a beta of 1.11. Entegris, Inc. has a one year low of $93.50 and a one year high of $158.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $144.19 and its 200-day moving average is $130.22.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $579.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.55 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 29.31% and a net margin of 17.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Research analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 26th. Entegris’s payout ratio is 11.59%.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

Read More: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG).

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.