SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) by 83.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,532 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FOX in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FOX in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 29.1% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 437.2% in the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of FOX in the second quarter worth about $83,000. 22.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FOX opened at $35.97 on Tuesday. Fox Co. has a 1-year low of $28.67 and a 1-year high of $42.14. The stock has a market cap of $20.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.70.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.08. FOX had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 14.71%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter.

FOX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of FOX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Macquarie reduced their target price on shares of FOX from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of FOX from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

