SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,481 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 2,778 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BP. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BP by 34.4% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 24,397 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 6,242 shares in the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of BP by 38.1% during the third quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 12,761 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in BP by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 248,611 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $6,795,000 after buying an additional 2,198 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in BP by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,243 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in BP by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 21,557 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.56% of the company’s stock.

Get BP alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on BP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of BP from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of BP from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of BP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.53.

Shares of BP stock opened at $29.56 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.23 and a 200-day moving average of $26.49. BP p.l.c. has a 1-year low of $20.42 and a 1-year high of $30.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $98.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.87.

BP (NYSE:BP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. BP had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $37.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Research analysts forecast that BP p.l.c. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.3276 per share. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.84%.

About BP

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power and natural gas liquids.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP).

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.