SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 17,597 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,311 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 17,597 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 867.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 583,133 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $25,355,000 after purchasing an additional 522,857 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 96.8% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 437,542 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $19,025,000 after purchasing an additional 215,163 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 194,285 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $8,448,000 after purchasing an additional 10,186 shares during the last quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. now owns 147,000 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $5,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,125,000. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TPR has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Tapestry from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.42.

Tapestry stock opened at $37.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.24 and a 12-month high of $49.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.23 and its 200 day moving average is $41.19. The company has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.47.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.12. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 34.25%.

In other Tapestry news, CEO Todd Kahn sold 10,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $484,058.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,168 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total transaction of $99,316.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

