SG Americas Securities LLC Takes $862,000 Position in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 34,276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $862,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.05% of Unisys at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Unisys by 176.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,941 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Unisys during the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Unisys by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 4,913 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Unisys by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,528 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Unisys by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 84,674 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 18,604 shares during the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UIS stock opened at $19.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.08. Unisys Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.76 and a fifty-two week high of $28.60.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $488.00 million for the quarter. Unisys had a negative return on equity of 47.46% and a negative net margin of 23.44%.

In related news, SVP Gerald P. Kenney sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total value of $223,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Denise K. Fletcher sold 19,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total value of $381,151.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on Unisys in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

Unisys Company Profile

Unisys Corp. engages in the provision of security-centric information technology solutions for clients across the government, financial services, and commercial markets. It operates through the Services and Technology business segments. The Services segment consists of cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services.

