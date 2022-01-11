SG Americas Securities LLC Takes Position in Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BBWI. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the third quarter worth about $58,000. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Bath & Body Works stock opened at $58.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.70. Bath & Body Works Inc has a 12 month low of $29.17 and a 12 month high of $82.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.27.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 165.36% and a net margin of 14.24%. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bath & Body Works Inc will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.58%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Bath & Body Works from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.63.

In other news, Director Robert H. Schottenstein sold 5,375 shares of Bath & Body Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total value of $400,545.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

About Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.