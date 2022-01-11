SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Receives $3,150.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $3,150.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SGSOY shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of SGS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SGS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of SGS to CHF 3,150 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Shares of SGSOY stock opened at $31.55 on Friday. SGS has a 12-month low of $28.02 and a 12-month high of $33.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.67 and its 200 day moving average is $31.20.

SGS SA is engages in the provision of inspection, verification, testing, certification and quality assurance services. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Food and Life, Mineral Services, Oil, Gas and Chemicals Services, Consumer and Retail Services, Certification and Business Enhancement, Industrial Services, Environment, Health and Safety Services, Transportation Services, and Governments and Institutions Services.

