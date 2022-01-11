Shell Asset Management Co. Makes New $183,000 Investment in GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO)

Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. 2.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GXO stock opened at $85.91 on Tuesday. GXO Logistics Inc has a 1-year low of $48.38 and a 1-year high of $105.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.81.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GXO Logistics Inc will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital raised shares of GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GXO Logistics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.40.

In other GXO Logistics news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.40, for a total value of $277,992,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

GXO Logistics Profile

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

