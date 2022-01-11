Shell Asset Management Co. Makes New $183,000 Investment in GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO)

Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. 2.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
GXO stock opened at $85.91 on Tuesday. GXO Logistics Inc has a 1-year low of $48.38 and a 1-year high of $105.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.81.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital raised shares of GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GXO Logistics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.40.
In other GXO Logistics news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.40, for a total value of $277,992,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
GXO Logistics Profile
GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.
