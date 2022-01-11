Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 1,693 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 62.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,693 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 3,418.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $33.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.06 and a 200 day moving average of $31.68. The firm has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.28 and a beta of 1.85. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.91 and a 1 year high of $36.03.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 11.38%. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.31%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.67.

In other news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 2,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total transaction of $65,827.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

