ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 896 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ShockWave Medical were worth $1,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 63.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in ShockWave Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ShockWave Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 91.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.73, for a total transaction of $455,571.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.18, for a total transaction of $776,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,200 shares of company stock worth $16,144,671. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

SWAV stock opened at $176.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.36, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.46 and a twelve month high of $249.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $191.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.06. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -160.63 and a beta of 1.27.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $65.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.21 million. ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 21.60% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 232.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SWAV shares. raised their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $219.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ShockWave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of ShockWave Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $225.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ShockWave Medical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.29.

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

