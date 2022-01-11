Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) Given a €140.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) has been given a €140.00 ($159.09) price target by Baader Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 37.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €201.00 ($228.41) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley set a €230.00 ($261.36) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €211.00 ($239.77) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Warburg Research set a €178.00 ($202.27) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €135.00 ($153.41) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €183.64 ($208.68).

SAE opened at €101.70 ($115.57) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.52. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.22. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 52-week low of €108.00 ($122.73) and a 52-week high of €249.00 ($282.95). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €135.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €138.03.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

