Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) Given a €70.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($79.55) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SAE. Berenberg Bank set a €210.00 ($238.64) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Warburg Research set a €178.00 ($202.27) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €175.00 ($198.86) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a €230.00 ($261.36) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €140.00 ($159.09) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €183.64 ($208.68).

ETR:SAE traded down €2.50 ($2.84) on Tuesday, hitting €101.70 ($115.57). 88,846 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €135.52 and a 200-day moving average price of €138.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.52, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 3.58. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 52 week low of €108.00 ($122.73) and a 52 week high of €249.00 ($282.95). The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion and a P/E ratio of -87.22.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

