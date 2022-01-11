Short Interest in Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) Decreases By 17.9%

Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,790,000 shares, a decline of 17.9% from the November 30th total of 2,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.
In other news, Director Matthew Ryan Kane bought 100,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $200,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpine Global Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Akerna by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 74,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 4,338 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Akerna during the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Akerna by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 161,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 36,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Akerna by 411.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 93,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 75,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in Akerna in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.59% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:KERN opened at $1.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $53.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 2.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.95. Akerna has a twelve month low of $1.62 and a twelve month high of $10.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. Akerna had a negative net margin of 143.97% and a negative return on equity of 34.83%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Akerna will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Akerna
Akerna Corp. operates as a technology company. The company offers MJ Platform, an enterprise resource planning system to the cannabis industry; and Leaf Data Systems, a tracking system designed for government agencies. It also provides consulting services to cannabis industry; business intelligence, an infrastructure as a service tool, which delivers supply chain analytics for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industries; and Last Call Analytics, a subscription analytics tool for alcohol brands to analyze their retail sales analytics.
Read More: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?
Receive News & Ratings for Akerna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akerna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.