Short Interest in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC) Declines By 18.3%

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,200 shares, a drop of 18.3% from the November 30th total of 72,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions stock opened at $2.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.23 million, a PE ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions has a 12 month low of $2.26 and a 12 month high of $5.12.

Get B.O.S. Better Online Solutions alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC) by 118.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 525,481 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 284,719 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 10.12% of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions worth $1,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 18.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BOS Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides intelligent robotics and supply chain solutions to enterprises. It offers smart automation systems for industrial processes, logistics and retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: RFID (Radio Frequency Identification) & Mobile Solutions; and Supply Chain Solutions.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B.O.S. Better Online Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.