Short Interest in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Drops By 21.8%

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,580,000 shares, a decline of 21.8% from the November 30th total of 19,920,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 17,640,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GOLD shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.50 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. lowered their price target on Barrick Gold from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. National Bank Financial lowered Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Barrick Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.70.

NYSE GOLD opened at $18.62 on Tuesday. Barrick Gold has a 52 week low of $17.27 and a 52 week high of $25.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.54.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 16.57%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.14%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOLD. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Barrick Gold by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 64,790,052 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,169,470,000 after purchasing an additional 7,473,686 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Barrick Gold by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,702,091 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $428,118,000 after purchasing an additional 6,485,406 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Barrick Gold by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 59,161,176 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,223,643,000 after purchasing an additional 5,378,713 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Barrick Gold by 154.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,076,495 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $127,703,000 after purchasing an additional 4,299,683 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Barrick Gold by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,297,028 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $316,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686,847 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.61% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

