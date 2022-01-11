Short Interest in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI) Drops By 16.1%

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 89,100 shares, a decline of 16.1% from the November 30th total of 106,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 141,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of CHI stock opened at $14.43 on Tuesday. Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $13.39 and a 12 month high of $16.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.39.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.90%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund in the second quarter valued at $69,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $158,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $197,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, SAM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000.

About Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund

Calamos Convertible Opportunities & Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. It seeks total return through capital appreciation and current income by investing in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield fixed income securities. The company was founded on April 17, 2002 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.

