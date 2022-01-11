Short Interest in Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) Decreases By 21.1%

Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,500 shares, a decrease of 21.1% from the November 30th total of 64,000 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Shares of Chase stock opened at $97.77 on Tuesday. Chase has a fifty-two week low of $93.00 and a fifty-two week high of $123.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $924.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 0.65.

Get Chase alerts:

Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The construction company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $78.12 million during the quarter. Chase had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 13.94%.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from Chase’s previous annual dividend of $0.80. Chase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.69%.

In related news, CEO Adam Chase sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $98,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $293,320. 13.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCF. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Chase by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,932 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 5,367 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Chase by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,915 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Chase by 281.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,099 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Chase by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,294 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Chase by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 9,670 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

Chase Company Profile

Chase Corp. operates as a chemical company, which manufactures materials for high-reliability applications. It operates through the following segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives, Industrial Tapes, and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants, and Additives segment offers innovative and specialized product offerings consisting of both end-use products and intermediates that are used in or integrated into another company’s products.

Featured Article: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Chase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.