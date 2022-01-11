Short Interest in CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP) Drops By 21.5%

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 237,000 shares, a drop of 21.5% from the November 30th total of 301,800 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 220,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CNSP. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in CNS Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CNS Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CNS Pharmaceuticals by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 100,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 39,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.92% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

NASDAQ CNSP opened at $0.72 on Tuesday. CNS Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.67 and a 1-year high of $4.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $20.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 2.07.

CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.07. Equities analysts expect that CNS Pharmaceuticals will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

CNS Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of anti-cancer drug candidates for the treatment of brain and central nervous system tumors. The company's lead drug candidate is Berubicin, which completed Phase I clinical trial that is used for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme.

