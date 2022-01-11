Short Interest in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) Drops By 16.0%

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 16.0% from the November 30th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 247.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 472,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,799,000 after acquiring an additional 336,740 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 408,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,245,000 after acquiring an additional 24,674 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 373,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,587,000 after buying an additional 49,426 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 358,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,397,000 after buying an additional 28,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 118,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after buying an additional 19,947 shares during the last quarter.

ENX stock opened at $12.11 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has a 52-week low of $11.83 and a 52-week high of $13.05.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th will be issued a $0.0355 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%.

About Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund is a closed-end investment company, which seeks current income exempt from federal and new york income taxes through investment in high rated investment grade municipal securities. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

